As Jackpots Surge Are Lotteries a Public Benefit?

Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images.

Define lottery fever?

People who’ve never before bought a ticket may be lining up to take a chance

Do these massive jackpots encourage people to play?  People who’ve never before bought a ticket may be lining up to take a chance.  Even people who normally oppose any form of gambling.  Ross Perot defined lotteries as a tax on the poor.  An illegal bookmaker once told me on a radio show it was a tax on the stupid.

A former barber once suggested football bets were less risky to your bottom line (I wonder if cutting hair was just a sidelight!).

Public interest in lotteries was waning a few years ago.  Governments discovered people rarely bet on smaller jackpots.  Hence, multi-state games and a new methodology to sweeten the pot.  Is government a predator?

Filed Under: barber shop, bill colley, bookmaking, gambling, lottery, megamillions, powerball, Ross Perot
Categories: Colley's Commentary, Idaho News, Magic Valley News, News, Political, Top Story
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top