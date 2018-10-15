As Jackpots Surge Are Lotteries a Public Benefit?

Define lottery fever?

Do these massive jackpots encourage people to play? People who’ve never before bought a ticket may be lining up to take a chance. Even people who normally oppose any form of gambling. Ross Perot defined lotteries as a tax on the poor. An illegal bookmaker once told me on a radio show it was a tax on the stupid.

A former barber once suggested football bets were less risky to your bottom line (I wonder if cutting hair was just a sidelight!).

Public interest in lotteries was waning a few years ago. Governments discovered people rarely bet on smaller jackpots. Hence, multi-state games and a new methodology to sweeten the pot. Is government a predator?