As of Now, This is Twin Falls County’s Least Expensive Home

Times are hard and not everyone can live like a Rockefeller. That's why I was happy to see a new home hit Zillow and it's currently the least expensive home available in Twin Falls County.

The address of this home is 450 Pole Line Road, SPC 53 in Twin Falls. This is a 2-bed, 2-bath home that even the listing says needs some TLC and is priced accordingly. The asking price is a modest $19,900. It's located in the Lazy J Mobile Home Ranch.

There are several things to keep in mind when you look at a property like this. First of all, there is lots of paneling. If you love The Brady Bunch, you can appreciate this. But, you also need to remember that this home costs less than many new vehicles.

The other big factor is the awful reality of trying to find (and pay for) rentals in this area. I'll take home ownership over some of the Twin Falls apartments any day.