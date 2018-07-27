At Least Idaho Prison Inmates Show Some Initiative

Can we give them credit for creativity?

Considering the current cyber war going on between the world’s great powers can’t we find these guys a more productive use for their time and their effort?

More than 350 prisoners in Idaho hacked the tablets they use for email and songs while behind bars. The inmates then transferred almost 250-thousand dollars into their own prison accounts. Sure, they broke the law. They should be punished, however. This takes some skill from a technical standpoint.

The company that makes the tablets sells them across the United States. Why not pay the hackers to expose flaws?

Clearly, not everyone is behind bars for stupidity.