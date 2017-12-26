Attempted Robbery Christmas Night at Phillips 66 in Twin Falls

Twin Falls police are investigating an attempted Christmas night robbery and trying to identify the suspect in this video

(tfid.org) On December 25, 2017, at approximately 8:50 pm a white male entered the Phillips 66 on Addison Avenue West and demanded the cashier give him the contents of the register. When the cashier refused, the individual left the store. Initially the clerk though the attempt may have been a prank which caused a short delay in reporting the incident.

At this time, the Twin Falls Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying the individual in this video. Any information about this event should be relayed to Detective Kelly at (208) 735-7200.