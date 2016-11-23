Attorney General Settles with Unregistered Telemarketer

US Registration must register with the Attorney General’s Office before it telemarkets. The settlement also requires US Registration to clearly state that it is calling to sell its services. The company can’t say that it is affiliated with the government and may not charge purchasers an interstate transportation tax.

Purchasers who bought services from US Registration may cancel their contracts and request refunds from the company via email at: info@usregister.net. US Registration has 21 business days from the request date to pay the refund.

A $100 civil penalty for each telephone solicitation that US Registration made is suspended, pending the company’s compliance with the settlement. US Registration paid $1,000 to the Attorney General to reimburse the office for its investigative expenses.