Authorities Locate Possible Human Remains

FAIRFIELD, Idaho (KLIX) – Authorities in Camas County say they may have located the remains of a missing Buhl woman.

Photo courtesy of Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office

On Sunday, Camas County Deputies discovered what they believe to be the remains of Keri Anne Jensen, who has been missing since Nov. 29, 2017. She was last seen in Fairfield on Dec. 1.

A wrecked vehicle was found by a hunter in the Chimney Creek area of Camas County, according to a new release on Monday.

Deputies confirmed the 2006 Hyundai Elantra belonged to 36-year-old Keri Anne Jensen, the release said. There was an extensive search by Camas County Deputies last winter in attempts to find Jensen, but much of the area, including Chimney Creek, was covered in snow.

Sheriff Dave Sanders said it appears the vehicle went over an embankment at a curve in the road, falling some 75 to 100 yards. A team searched the surrounding area and located evidence of possible human remains.