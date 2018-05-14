Authorities Remove Mountain Lion Found Near ISU Campus

POCATELLO, Idaho (KLIX) – A mountain lion was recently captured near the Idaho State University campus in Pocatello.

Photo courtesy of Idaho Fish and Game

The capture of the adult male mountain lion occurred Friday morning after the animal was spotted in a tree along the Red Hill Trail behind Mountain View Cemetery, according to a news release from the Idaho Department of Fish and Game.

Fish and Game officers were called, after which they tranquilized the animal and took it to a remote location in southeast Idaho where it was released. The school's safety officers and Pocatello police officers also were on scene.