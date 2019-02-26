Avalanche Damages Homes in the Wood River Valley

HAILEY, Idaho (KLIX)-An avalanche Monday evening sent trees and debris into a home in the Wood River Valley, authorities say no one was injured. According to the Blaine County Sheriff's Office the avalanche happened at around 11 p.m. and hit a home on Audubon Place in East Fork, no one was hurt, but the structure had moderate damage.

Two other homes voluntarily evacuated, one of them was damaged. Emergency crews had to wait until morning to see the full impact of the avalanche; the roadway was closed off overnight and is still closed to non-locals. Part of the Big Wood River was blocked by the debris field, but water eventually began flowing through the snow.

Avalanche blocks part of the Wood River, photo courtesy Blaine County Sheriff's Office

A couple other avalanches happened in the valley, one blocked part of a roadway. The sheriff's office says the avalanche danger is high in the area and people should be aware of signs of an avalanche, ice dams, or flooding caused by slides, if they live in an area were they are common. The Sawtooth Avalanche Center has issued an Avalanche Warning for areas in and around the Wood River Valley.