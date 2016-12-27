Avalanche Danger High in South Central Idaho Mountains

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) The avalanche danger in the Sawtooth Mountains is high thanks to new snow and wind. The Sawtooth Avalanche Center in the Wood River Valley issued a high avalanche danger for higher elevations in the Sawtooth Range with a considerable danger at middle elevations by the afternoon.

According to the center, large natural avalanches are likely in areas with wind-loaded terrain. Bigger avalanches are a possibility in some areas. The Sawtooths could get anywhere from 8 to 13 inches of new snow. Conditions for a high avalanche danger also exist at upper elevations in the Smokey and Boulder Mountains.

For the Wood River Valley, the avalanche danger is considerable to moderate, but if more snow falls this evening the danger could be high. Fore updated reports see the Sawtooth Avalanche Center