Barack Obama Should Sue the Painter (Opinion)

There’s an old episode of the Batman TV series where Batman and Robin are nearly devoured by mutant lilacs.

A villain played by Milton Berle has a fondness for flowers and tosses the heroes to the man-eating plant. Apparently Barack Obama is being chewed by the same mutant vines.

The former President and his wife have had their official portraits unveiled. Mr. Obama is swaddled in vines and flowers or he has rejoined the choom gang.

As you know, I wasn’t a supporter of the former President but if he tossed some kerosene on his painting and fired up his Zippo I wouldn’t blame him for his rage. Just two years ago armies did his bidding. Today the portrait diminishes his former stature.