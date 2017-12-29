Be Aware: New Telephone Scam Targeting Minidoka Residents

MINIDOKA, Idaho (KLIX) – Residents in Minidoka County are being warned of a new telephone scam that pretends to be a law enforcement officer.

The caller will tell the recipient he or she is a local law enforcement or federal official and demand money in lieu of getting out of their warrant, grand jury or federal citation.

True law officers, however, would never call and inform a resident of a warrant and demand money like that, Minidoka County Lt. Rob Cobbley told our local media partner KMVT.