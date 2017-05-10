Behold the Least Expensive Magic Valley Home on Zillow (PHOTOS)

It's a lot of fun to imagine what it would be like to live the glamorous life, but that's not reality for most of us. So, when it comes to homes that are available in the Magic Valley, it's smart to watch your pennies. If that's you, check out the least expensive Magic Valley home that's currently on Zillow.

If you love paneling, you would love this home.

First, a disclaimer. I did not include auctions or foreclosures in my search. It's no fun talking about someone who's losing their home and auctions can start at $1. This search just included for sale homes.

The address is 715 Center Street E, TRLR 139 in Kimberly, Idaho . It's a 3-bed, 2-bath home that encompasses over 1,300 square feet. If you love paneling, you would love this home.

According to Google Maps, the home would be located near here.

Google Maps

The asking price is a very modest $34,900 and it appears that the current owner will work with you, if you're interested.

Frances Alves is the listing agent if you would like to take a look.