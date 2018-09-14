Bellevue House Fire Claims One, Injures Another

(KMVT/KSVT) — A house fire south of Bellevue claimed the life of one person and injured another one Friday morning.

Wood River Fire and Rescue Fire Chief Bart Lassman said a passerby called in the blaze on the 100 block of Gannett Road shortly after 6 a.m.

Upon arrival, crews found one person suffering from smoke inhalation and another person deceased. The home sustained extensive damage.

Friday afternoon crews were still on scene. Lassman said an excavator was being used to assist investigators in looking for clues to the fire’s cause.

Fire crews from WRFR, Bellevue, Hailey and Ketchum Rural responded to the blaze.

The fire is now being investigated by Wood River Fire and Rescue, the Idaho State Fire Marshals Offices, Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco, Firearms and Explosive and the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office.

Lassman said the investigation is still early and active and more information could be released in the next 24 hours after next of kin has been notified.