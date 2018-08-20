Bellevue Woman Killed in Sunday Crash on Highway 75

HAILEY, Idaho (KLIX) A Bellevue woman was killed in a two vehicle crash Sunday evening on Highway 75 in Blaine County. The Blaine County Sheriff's Office says Georgina Ubence, age 37, died after the Jeep she was ridding in was hit by another car near the Timmerman Rest Area at a little after 7 p.m. The sheriff's office says 20-year-old Kaytlyn Graefe, of Shoshone, was headed south in a Chevrolet Sonic when she hit the Jeep Wrangler that was headed north. Allegedly, Graefe crossed the center line and was traveling in the north bound lane when she struck the Jeep, driven by Javier Ubence, age 45, of Bellevue. Javier and Georgina were both ejected from their vehicle. Graefe was taken by air ambulance to a Pocatello hospital while Ubence was taken by ambulance to St. Luke's Wood River Medical Center. The highway was blocked for three hours. The Blaine County Sheriff's Office says all had been wearing their seat belts. The crash is still under investigation.