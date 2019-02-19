Bernie Sanders Says He’ll Run for President in 2020

(KLIX) – Bernie Sanders said he will once more throw his name in the ring as a candidate for the 2020 presidential election.

The Vermont senator and 2016 Democratic primary runner-up announced his bid for the presidency on Tuesday, saying the progressive ideas his campaign pitched three years ago about healthcare and education policies, among others, were considered “radical” and “extreme” at the time but that they are now more widely supported.

He said he wants to run for the highest office of the land primarily for two reasons: to oppose President Donald Trump and continue the progressive movement, according to an article by Business Insider .

NBC reported that Sanders said of Trump:

"I think the current occupant of the White House is an embarrassment to our country. I think he is a pathological liar. ... I also think he is a racist, a sexist, a homophobe, a xenophobe, somebody who is gaining cheap political points by trying to pick on minorities, often undocumented immigrants."

Sanders joins other Democrat candidates in a pitch to the White House, including Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts who, according to a report by The New York Times , “have adopted his populist mantle.” Other candidates , as profiled by The Hill , can be found here .

In an analysis piece by CNN , writer Chris Cillizza said there are five potential things to be skeptical of Sanders's bid for the White House, one of them being his age. Sanders is 77, and if elected he'll become the oldest U.S. president in history.

The Trump campaign responded to Sanders’s announcement with the president’s national press secretary, Kayleigh McEnany, writing in a statement released on Tuesday:

"Bernie Sanders has already won the debate in the Democrat primary, because every candidate is embracing his brand of socialism. But the American people will reject an agenda of sky-high tax rates, government-run health care and coddling dictators like those in Venezuela."

The partisan politics continue on both sides of the aisle with McEnany adding: “Only President Trump will keep American free, prosperous and safe.”