Best Places to See Christmas Lights in Twin Falls 2018
There are several neighborhoods in the Twin Falls area that put up some terrific Christmas light displays. Here are a few that should be on your must-see list this year.
- 1
Orton Botanical Garden in Twin Falls
Orton Botanical Garden is one of my favorite places to take the family. This 5 acre garden in Twin Falls showcases drought tolerant plants is transformed into a Christmas light display boasting more than 150,000 lights. It's located on the corner of Filer and Grandview in Twin Falls. The lights go on every evening from 6p-10p, through January 1st, 2019 - weather permitting
- 2
Twin View Lane in Twin Falls
Twin View Lane (AKA Casperson Christmas Lights) is a neighborhood of houses that transforms into one of the largest displays in Southern Idaho.
The lights go on every evening at 5pm and will continue until after Christmas Day. Twin View Lane was recently listed as one of the best places to view Christmas Lights by Only In Your State.
- 3
Rock Creek Christmas Lights
Technically, these aren't in Twin Falls but the Rock Creek Christmas lights are one of the most popular displays in the Twin Falls area. Formerly the South Hills Christmas lights, this display moved to The Rock Creek General store in Hansen several years ago. It's a drive-thru or walk-friendly display, and open every evening from 5:30pm to Midnight
- 4
Candy Cane House - Twin Falls
The jury is still out as to whether or not this popular Twin Falls light display will be up for 2018. We just received some recent information that the owners of the home are going to attempt the display this year. If all goes well, it could be up over the weekend. We'll keep you posted.