Big Hurricane = Higher Prices for Gas

Gas prices in Idaho dropped 2-and-a-half cents last week. It was a big drop compared to a rise in the national average, however.

If you’re familiar with the history of hurricanes then you know a price spike is coming.

Prices here are still averaging a quarter or more (sometimes much more) than the rest of the country. And it may get even worse at the pumps. If you’re familiar with the history of hurricanes then you know a price spike is coming.

While it won’t be as bad as storms that strike Gulf Coast refineries it will still impact shipments and in some cases, refining capacity. There are also the attendant shifts of resources to the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic during storm recovery.

I’ll make a prediction. Four dollars a gallon is a possibility for at least several weeks following the impact of Hurricane Florence.