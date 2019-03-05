Bill Would Let Young Adults Carry Concealed Guns in Cities

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A measure that would allow 18- to 20-year-olds to carry a concealed weapon without a permit throughout Idaho has moved forward in the Legislature.

People 21 and older already have that right in Idaho. But that law, passed in 2016, excluded 18- to 20-year olds from carrying a concealed handgun within the limits of any city unless they have a conceal carry permit. Under the legislation, that exception would go away.

The House State Affairs Committee voted 13-2 to send the legislation to the House floor, with all the Republicans on the committee and Rep. Elaine Smith, a Pocatello Democrat, voting in favor. Only Reps. John Gannon and Brooke Green, both Democrats from Boise, opposed it.

Before the vote, the committee held a short hearing, with just three members of the public weighing in. All three testified in favor of the measure, including 16-year-old Adrik Fisher from Mountain Home.

"Constitutional rights should not be denied to law-abiding adults based on age or location," Fisher told the committee.

Idaho law requires people to be at least 21 to buy a handgun from a federally licensed gun dealer or retailer, but 18 year olds can privately purchase or be given guns.

Gannon questioned whether the legislation would essentially eliminate the need for concealed carry licenses.

Rep. Christy Zito, a Republican from Hammett who is co-sponsoring the measure, said licenses would still help people who want to carry concealed weapons in other states, because some have license reciprocity agreements with Idaho.