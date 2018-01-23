Bitterroot Drive to Close for Utility Relocation

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) – A road in Twin Falls will close for a few days beginning Wednesday for the purpose of relocating utilities for a larger rebuilding project.

Bitterroot Drive from Wood River Drive to Eastland Avenue will close from Jan. 24-26, according to the city of Twin Falls, while contractors relocate utilities in preparation for the Eastland/Pole Line Project that will rebuild and widen the deteriorating roadway.