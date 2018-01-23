Bitterroot Drive to Close for Utility Relocation
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) – A road in Twin Falls will close for a few days beginning Wednesday for the purpose of relocating utilities for a larger rebuilding project.
Bitterroot Drive from Wood River Drive to Eastland Avenue will close from Jan. 24-26, according to the city of Twin Falls, while contractors relocate utilities in preparation for the Eastland/Pole Line Project that will rebuild and widen the deteriorating roadway.
The city says residential access will be maintained during the project, but those who have to travel through the area will need to find alternate routes.