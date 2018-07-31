Blaine County Closes More Roads Due to Sharps Fire

BLAINE COUNTY, Idaho (KLIX) - The Blaine County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday afternoon that more roads are closed due to the Sharps Fire near Carey, which now is estimated at nearly 35,000 acres.

The sheriff's office posted on its Facebook page that Quigley Road is now closed at the mouth of the canyon where the pavement ends; and Slaughterhouse Creek Road is closed where the pavement ends.

"These roads are being closed to restrict access into the fire area where crews are working," reads the social media post. "The Forest Service has closed Cove Creek Rd 1.5 miles from East Fork Rd."

Authorities ask that the public "stay out of all these areas and allow emergency personnel to focus on fighting the fire."

The human-caused fire, which started Sunday by someone shooting at an exploding target, has forced several additional road closures and evacuations. Those road closures include Muldoon Canyon Road from EE-DA-HO Ranch (east of Bellevue) to Hunt Road, Little Wood Reservoir road at the reservoir, High Five, Baugh Creek, and Bay Horse roads.

A report by the Associated Press says that the blaze has now reached the Sawtooth National Forest.