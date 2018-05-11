Blaine County to Host National Organization’s Conference

SUN VALLEY, Idaho – Blaine County will play host to a national organization’s conference toward the latter part of May.

The 2018 National Association of Counties Western Interstate Region Annual Conference is scheduled for May 22-25 at Sun Valley Resort.

More than 400 elected county officials will gather with program and policy experts, federal officials and NACo legislative staff to focus on relevant and timely issues challenging communities across the western United States, according to a new release about the event.

"Blaine County is proud to host our colleagues from around the west and showcase the beautiful Sun Valley area in springtime to so many first-time visitors,” County Commissioner Larry Schoen said in the prepared statement.

We are very grateful to the Sun Valley Company and all the corporate sponsors who will have helped make this conference a productive and memorable experience.