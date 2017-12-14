Blaze Pizza Now Open In Twin Falls With Free Pizza On Friday

I rarely meet a pizza that I don't like, so when the employees of Blaze Pizza came by the radio station to let us know that they are now open, it was like an early Christmas present.

Speaking of presents - on Friday, December 15th from 11am to 9pm you can get a free pizza from Blaze!

Just like them on Instagram , Twitter , or Facebook and you'll get your very own custom built pizza in Twin Falls. To get you pizza you need to show them on your phone that you have liked their social media page. That's it.

Blaze Pizza is in the Canyon Park West Shopping Center .