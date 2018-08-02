BLM and Sawtooth Forest Shut Down Areas in Blaine County

HAILEY, Idaho (KLIX) Southern Idaho forest managers have closed public lands in Blaine County near a wildfire that has forced evacuations. The Bureau of Land Management and the Sawtooth National Forest announced the closure is effective immediately due to the "potentially hazardous" fire conditions near the Sharps Fire. According to BLM, the closure impacts lands east of Highway 75, south of East Fork Rd, and south of the Sawtooth National forest Boundary (see map). According the Sawtooth National Forest, the closure will remain until the end of September or until further notice.

BLM closure area:

Bureau of Land Management

Sawtooth National Forest closure area:

Sawtooth National Forest