BLM Plans Fire Training at Devil’s Corral

JEROME, Idaho – If you see activity just north of the Perrine Bridge starting on Thursday, chances are it’s coming from the Bureau of Land Management.

Fire engine operators from the BLM will train on Thursday at the Devil’s Corral in Jerome.

Students from Idaho, Wyoming and the Twin Falls City Fire Department will attend the week-long training, according to the BLM.

The field day event includes various stations where students demonstrate their skills and knowledge of engine protection, progressive hose lay, tire maintenance, foam use, off-road driving, mobile attack and drafting.