BLM Sage-grouse Meetings Planned for Southern Idaho

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) The Bureau of Land Management will host a series of public meetings beginning this week on recent changes to the great sage-grouse plans. According tot the BLM, officials will be on hand to answer questions and present information on the amendments to the plans finalized in 2015. BLM is working to align federal conservation efforts with state efforts to help preserve the bird. The first meeting will be held in Marsing on Thursday with a meeting planned in Twin Falls next week on June 26. You can find more on the management plan can be found at this LINK. Here is the schedule for the meetings.