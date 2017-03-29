BLM to Repair Access Roads near Salmon Falls Reservoir

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) – Crews with the Bureau of Land Management over the next week or so are planning to repair winter-damaged roads that access recreation areas near Salmon Falls Reservoir.

Salmon Dam/Benito Baeza

Damaged roads include those near Backwaters, Norton Bay, Big Sandy Bay and Grey's Landing. The roads were erosion-damaged this season due to spring runoff and snowmelt

“I really want to urge visitors to these areas to use caution and judgement while our crews work to fully repair these roads,” Burley Field Manager Ken Crane said.

The roads will be fit for use once the temporary fixes are complete, according to the agency, though permanent repair won’t be made until later this season.