Blood Drive at CSI Moves to New Campus Location
TWIN FALLS, Idaho – If you’re planning to give blood this Thursday at the College of Southern Idaho, be aware that the American Red Cross blood drive will now take place at a different location on campus.
The blood drive was originally scheduled in the cafeteria of the Student Union Building, but because of the number of students visiting the campus this week for the Idaho FFA convention it will move to the lobby of CSI’s Health Sciences building on North College Road.
All donors, whether CSI students or anyone interested in donating blood, are welcome to attend. Free pizza and t-shirts will be available for all donors. The blood drive will go from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, April 6.