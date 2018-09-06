Blue Lakes Les Schwab Remodel Will ‘Better Serve Customers’

Greg Jannetta

I don't know if it's because I can be completely oblivious to things from time to time, but I didn't even know Les Schwab on Blue Lakes was undergoing a total remodel until I stopped in this past Saturday for an oil change. I just assumed the parking lot was being redone.

I showed up just before 8 AM this past Saturday, and was informed that they aren't doing oil changes for a few months while the construction is happening. I've taken my car there for such services since moving here in 2016, because I like the staff, and they've always been very accommodating.

I phoned them up this morning to get the lowdown on how the progress is going, and spoke to another very friendly staffer.

"Yea, we will start doing oil changes again when the construction is done," said Manager Dave Cox. "We are still doing all of our regular services in the meantime. Your alignments, tires and brakes."

Completion is expected in mid to late January. The new Les Schwab will include some really nice additions.

"The building is going to have a new look. The showroom will be expanded. The service bays will be closed in, there's going to be an Internet bar and we are moving the warehouse," said Cox. "Customers are going to have a very pleasant experience while waiting. The remodel will better serve the customers."