Board of Education to Consider Two Bachelor Degrees at CSI

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) The Idaho State Board of Education will consider this week a proposal to offer two bachelor degrees at the College of Southern Idaho. The board is set to meet this week between Wednesday and Thursday at the College of Eastern Idaho in Idaho Falls. Part of the agenda includes CSI's request to offer a bachelors degree in advanced food technology and educator preparation. One of the other agenda items include a request for alcohol permits at football and basketball games. The board will also adopt a policy that will coordinate medical school residency opportunities as well as health car needs in the state through education. The 2019 legislative session will also be a talking point. The board meetings are streamed live on Youtube, hit this LINK. Here is the full AGENDA.