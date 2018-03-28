Boise Girl Gets Dream of Talking to Joe Biden
Cierra Shaffer is a Boise teen fighting a tough battle against cancer. Her and her doctors at St. Luke's helped her dream of speaking with V.P. Joe Biden a reality.
Joe Biden was unable to come to Boise to meet her face to face, but did FaceTime the girl.
UPDATE!!! @JoeBiden called Cierra!!! It was amazing here's some of what happened. #CierraStrong pic.twitter.com/b9WXQcNoc2
— St. Luke's Health (@StLukesHealth) March 27, 2018
Cierra was so excited to hear from him, and V.P. Biden tweeted about his experience with her as well.