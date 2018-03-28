Boise Girl Gets Dream of Talking to Joe Biden

Getty Images

Cierra Shaffer is a Boise teen fighting a tough battle against cancer. Her and her doctors at St. Luke's helped her dream of speaking with V.P. Joe Biden a reality.

Joe Biden was unable to come to Boise to meet her face to face, but did FaceTime the girl.

Cierra was so excited to hear from him, and V.P. Biden tweeted about his experience with her as well.

 

Categories: Featured, General
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top