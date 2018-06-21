Boise Man Arrested for Allegedly Saving Child Pornography

BOISE, Idaho – A Boise man was arrested Thursday for allegedly saving child pornography to an online cloud service, according to Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden.

Robert L. Delay, 55, was booked into the Ada County Jail following his arrest. The investigation began after the Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children unit received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, according to a news release.

The Ada County Prosecutor’s Office, Department of Homeland Security, U.S.Postal Inspection Service and Boise Police Department assisted in the investigation.