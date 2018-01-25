Boise Man Dies After Car Rollover on I-84

CALDWELL, Idaho (KLIX) A 50-year-old Boise man has died after rolling his car in Caldwell earlier this week. According to Idaho State Police, Paul Schoffstall died Wednesday after being sent to the hospital on Tuesday when his car rolled off Interstate 84. ISP says Schoffstall was headed west in the left lane in a Ford Focus when it went off the left shoulder, came back onto the road, crossed both lanes and rolled off the right shoulder. The car ended up on a city street, blocking it for more than two hours. Schoffstall had been wearing his seat belt.