Boise State Linebacker Selected In First Round Of NFL Draft

The Boise State Broncos best defensive player in 2017 was selected in the first round of the NFL draft over the weekend.

With their first pick (19th overall), the Dallas Cowboys drafted Leighton Vander Esch, the 2017 Mountain West Conference defensive player of the year. Vander Esch had more than 90 tackles and three interceptions last season, according to his stat page.

Vander Esch will join fellow Boise State defensive players Orlando Scandrick and Tyrone Crawford on the roster. Dallas also drafted Boise State wide receiver Cedrick Wilson in the sixth round.