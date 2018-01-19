Boise State Men’s Basketball Team Quietly Making History In 2018

If you haven't been paying attention to what the Boise State University men's basketball team has been doing this season, it might be time.

Following a 71-67 win Wednesday night against Utah State, the team improved to 16-3 overall, and 6-1 in the Mountain West conference. The broncos have won three games in a row, and are currently undefeated at home at 11-0.

What might be the Broncos most important game of the year will take place tomorrow, as they travel to Nevada to face the 17-3 Wolfpack, who are in first place in the conference, and also undefeated at home. Boise State is averaging 78.7 points per game, while Nevada leads the Mountain West conference with 82 points per game, according to Nevada's website.

The broncos will again lean heavily on guard Chandler Hutchison, who on January 13th set a school record scoring 44 points against San Diego State. The Broncos last appearance in the NCAA Division 1 tournament was in 2015, when they finished 20-12. The team is led by coach Leon Rice.