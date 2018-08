POCATELLO, Idaho (KLIX) – Travelers heading near Pocatello should be aware that a brush has backed up traffic this afternoon on Interstate 15.

Idaho State Police said around 4 p.m. Friday that the fire is on the west side of I-15, near milepost 64, just south of Pocatello. Traffic on the southbound side is backed up for several miles.

More information will be posted as it becomes available.