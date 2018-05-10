Buhl, Twin Falls DMV Offices Schedule Day Closures

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) – If you’re planning to make a trip to the Division of Motor Vehicles next week, you might want to plan early.

The DMV Titles, Registration and Driver’s Licenses offices in Buhl will close on May 16, and reopening for regular business on the following day; and the DMV Vehicle Title and Registration office in Twin Falls will close on May 17, and reopening on May 18. The Twin Falls closure will not affect the Driver’s License office.