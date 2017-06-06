Burley Father and Son Found Guilty of Supplying Meth Dealers

BOISE, Idaho (KLIX) A Burley father and son have been found guilty of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine by a jury in United States District Court late last week. According to the U.S. Attorney Rafael Gonzalez, Jr., Sergio Chavez-Verduzco, 42, and son, Sergio Chavez-Macias, 20, were found guilty of supplying multiple large-scale drug traffickers in the Treasure Valley. Authorities say between 2015 and 2016 the father and son duo had sent double digit pound quantities of meth to two men in western Idaho in exchange for tens of thousands of dollars. Also, Chavez-Verduzco was convicted of participating in a continuing criminal enterprise. A Jerome man, also charged, was acquitted. The two men will be sentenced later this summer.