Burley Woman Injured in Early-morning Rollover

BURLEY, Idaho (KLIX) – A 19-year-old Burley woman was taken to the hospital early Saturday morning after the vehicle she was driving rolled on Interstate 84.

The incident happened a little before 1:30 a.m. in the eastbound lanes near milepost 189, according to Idaho State Police.

Jazmyn B. Solis was driving eastbound I-84 in a 2004 Pontiac Grand Am, when she drove off the left shoulder, over-corrected, and rolled the vehicle through the median where it came to rest in a westbound lane.