Butch Otter Brings Jobs to Burley, Democrats Deflect the Good News

Idaho Republicans, I believe, are often more despised by some fellow Republicans than Democrats, however.

You can’t argue with one aspect of the current GOP state control. Business growth and a healthy economy benefit hundreds of thousands of Idahoans.

A major business is coming to Burley and you can expect even more jobs in the Mini-Cassia region. NewCold, a Dutch company, will build a massive facility and assist in boosting local agriculture exports.