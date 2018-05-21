Butch Otter to Sell Ice Pops After Leaving Office

There’s some Nimrod who doesn’t get someone being satirical, tongue in cheek or just being a wise guy. That guy with limited cranial capacity will denounce this as “fake news!” I believe his name is Dan.

So, “Butch” Otter really isn’t leaving the Governor’s office to market sugar flavored frozen water, however. I did think about the Governor when I came across this display at the grocery store.

The man is possessed with a good sense of self-deprecating humor about his last name. I know what the experience is all about. One year a teacher at my high school sat us alphabetically in study hall. The guy next to me was named Bassett. To say we took some grief is to put it mildly. You may not miss Governor Otter but I’ll miss his humor and personal skills.