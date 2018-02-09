California Comes to Idaho, Episode 12

I realize California is an easy target but it’s the gift that keeps on giving from an Idaho viewpoint.

Buried deep in the story is a comment from one woman fed up with crime and illegal immigrants!

We can laugh at the place and we also know many Golden State refugees are on their way. A San Francisco Bay area TV station is telling us people are leaving the region in droves.

Many we’re told are packing up and going away because the housing costs are ridiculously high. Buried deep in the story is a comment from one woman fed up with crime and illegal immigrants! These are people pushed to exasperation by policies many can’t understand. The people leaving often have most of the brains left in the tarnished Golden State.

A tidbit also in the story: So many U-Haul trucks leave and never return the state is now faced with a shortage of moving trucks and vans. The policy makers, I’m sure, have excuses available but in the long run when the taxpaying public leaves behind nothing but a welfare class…