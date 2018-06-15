DUBOIS, Idaho (KLIX) A California woman died after her pickup rolled off the interstate near Dubois, Idaho Thursday afternoon while four others, including children, were hospitalized. Jing Johnson, age 48, of San Jose, was driving a Dodge 3500 north on I-15 when it went off the shoulder, she over corrected and it rolled, according to Idaho State Police. All five people in the pickup had been wearing seat belts, but Jing died at the scene. Jerry Johnson, age 47, also of San Jose, along with three juveniles, were taken to the Eastern Idaho Medical Center by ambulance. Parts of the interstate were blocked for more than five hours. The crash is still under investigation.