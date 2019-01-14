Can you Turkey Hunt in Idaho Without Having to Drive Too Far ?

This is a big question I have and from what I am reading most of the turkey hunting in Idaho is up north. Is there any way to turkey hunt closer to Boise?

Reading the Idaho hunting regulations can give you a headache. They are very confusing, and I am not sure why. I do know that there aren't that many areas for turkey hunting in South Central Idaho or is there? I am new to hunting and very new to hunting here in Idaho.

There are also some new rules that were put into place in 2018 I believe about certain turkey tags. As always if you have any questions and what I will be doing frequently is ask Fish and Game. If I am reading the regs right there are some special draw areas here in Southern Idaho... correct me if I am wrong though.