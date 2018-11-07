Canadian Killed in RV Rollover, One Flown to East Idaho Hospital

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) A 78-year-old Canadian man was killed when the motorhome he was driving rolled on Interstate 15 near Spencer, Idaho. According to Idaho State Police, at around 1:53 p.m., Norman Hill was headed south on the interstate when the RV went off the right shoulder and rolled. The man died from his injuries, the passenger, 79-year-old Elanor Hill, was flown by air ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls; both are from Ardossan, Alberta. ISP says it isn't sure if seat belts had been worn. The crash is still under investigation.

Images courtesy Idaho State Police