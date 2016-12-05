Canyon County Man Sentenced for Insurance Fraud

BOISE, Idaho – A judge has sentenced a Canyon County man following a guilty plea to one count of insurance fraud.

Scott Gropp, 52, of Nampa was sentenced Nov. 28 by Judge Bradly S. Ford in district court in Canyon County. Gropp pleaded guilty to the charge on Oct. 15. He was a licensed insurance agent when he committed the crime and was initially charged with four counts of fraud.

During the sentencing, Ford withheld judgment and placed Gropp on three years’ supervised probation. The terms and conditions of probation include the completion of 50 hours of community service, a $1000 fine, 150 days discretionary jail time and $993 in restitution to the Idaho Department of Insurance (DOI) for investigative costs. The sentence also prevents Gropp from working in the insurance industry while he serves his probation.

According to investigators, Gropp’s son’s 2006 Ford Escape was stolen in November 2014. Later the same day, Gropp renewed his insurance policy and added coverage for the stolen vehicle. The Ford Escape had previous coverage under a separate policy, but the coverage had lapsed.

Some 30 days later, Gropp filed a claim for the stolen Ford Escape under the new policy. The DOI investigation revealed Gropp faxed a declaration page to show proof of previous coverage to Progressive Insurance. That document contained falsified information. The investigation also revealed Mr.

Gropp provided false information to Progressive that misrepresented his marital status and household drivers in an attempt to effect premium rates. The DOI revoked Gropp’s insurance license in 2015.

Source: Idaho Attorney General’s Office