Capriotti’s Is Coming To Twin Falls!

Because you can never have enough sandwich shops! Capriotti's is opening up a location in Twin Falls!

For those who may not know what a Capriotti's is, it is a combination of Quizno's and Kneaders. You can technically have it however you like, but they have pretty much perfected their sandwiches themselves. They roast turkey and roast beef themselves every day in house and everything else is completely fresh as well.

My personal favorite is the Bobbie that is like a Thanksgiving leftover sub. They also have vegetarian subs, sandwiches and salads. They also have some pretty delicious cheese steak sandwiches.

They also have online and catering options.

The interesting part is that they will be coming in over by Walmart right next to the Jersey Mike's, that hasn't officially opened yet. With two brand new sandwich restaurants opening up next to a barely year old sandwich restaurant (Kneader's), are you going to give it a try?