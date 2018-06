RECHFIELD, Idaho (KLIX) A Carey man had to be flown to the hospital after hitting a bull on the highway north of Richfield on Friday. According to Idaho State Police, 68-year-old Richard Peterson was headed west on Highway 26 at around 6:35 p.m. when he hit the animal. Peterson was flown by helicopter to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello. ISP says the road was blocked for roughly two and a half hours.