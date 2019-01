If you are a major fan of the Wizard of Oz you can catch it on the big screen at Magic Valley Cinema 13 January 27th, 29th and 30th.

The Wizard of Oz is a classic! I am so excited to have the chance to see it on the big screen.

There will be four showings:

January 27th at 2 p.m. and 5 p.m., January 29th at 7 p.m. and January 30th at 7 p.m..

You can purchase tickets for the limited viewing here .