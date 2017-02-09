Caught on Camera: High Flows Over Shoshone Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) Flows at Shoshone Falls are running high for this time of year. Normally the falls don't see this much water at this time of year. Today flows were more than 4,000 cubic feet per second. Officials at the Bureau of Reclamation say they will not last much longer than the weekend. Friday flows were cut back to about 3,500 cfs and will be reduced more by Monday to about 2,000 cfs. This is a rare sight at this time of year. Check out the video.