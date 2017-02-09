Caught on Camera: Salmon Falls Creek Running High, Partially Floods Park

CASTLEFORD, Idaho (KLIX) Water is running high in many Magic Valley creeks and streams as rain and melting snow flows into them. Near Castleford the Salmon Falls Creek was running high over its banks on Wednesday. The U.S. Geological Survey reports the creek flowing below the Salmon Falls Dam well above 1000 cubic feet per second (CFS) this week. Ahead of the dam in northern Nevada Salmon Falls creek is flowing between 2000 and 3000 CFS. The high waters has forced the closure of Balance Rock Park that sits next to the creek.